COVID-19 Boosts Digital Payments As India Avoids Touching Cash

While according to industry experts, several digital payments firms are witnessing a decline in transactions as the country goes into lockdown, Paytm has gained more traction in the last one month.

With a 16 million-strong merchant base, Paytm is seeing more businesses extensively accepting payments online.

The Noida-headquartered digital payments firm is seeing more people using Paytm for food and grocery delivery, as well as other services, to avoid touching cash as much as possible.

Some merchant acquirers such as BharatPe and service providers like Pine Labs have seen a slump in transactions due to shops, malls, eateries remaining shut.

However, Paytm which recently launched "All in One" solutions helps offline merchants accept payments even remotely. This, according to industry insiders, is finding many takers among businesses as more merchants and users are coming on board for digital transactions.

“There has been a 15 percent increase in incoming requests from offline merchants to partner with Paytm. We are seeing a trend that merchants are offering home deliveries in their neighbourhood and suggesting their customers to use Paytm as they fear the bacterial load on their hands and cash,” a Paytm spokesperson said.