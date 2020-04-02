List of Coronavirus Tracking Apps Launched by Indian States

The Coronavirus Alert (COVA) App was developed by the Government of Punjab. It lets users view the real-time dashboard for Punjab as well as India.

Users can also screen themselves and check for any possible symptoms of Coronavirus using the app. COVA Punjab also contains information about hospitals in the state, information and FAQs about the virus.

The Privacy Policy of the app details the data that it is collecting from the users: personal, demographic, location, device, and other similar data is collected for the necessary analytics. The policy states that data will not be shared with third parties.