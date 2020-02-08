Indian Mobile Shipment Takes a Hit Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The smartphone industry is facing uncertain times with the impact of coronavirus likely to dampen production and shipment of units from different parts of China.

Reports suggest China, the world's number two economy makes 70 percent of all smartphones sold on the planet, including popular brands like Apple and Samsung.

And because of this outbreak, global shipments of smartphones may be 2 percent less than expected this year, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.

In fact, Foxconn is also set to keep its factories shut for at least another week in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country, the media reported earlier this week. This stoppage is likely to disrupt Foxconn clients, the most visible being Apple, from shipping devices to customers, The Verge had reported earlier this week.