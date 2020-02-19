Hackers Using Coronavirus Bait, Sending Malware Attached in Mails

The coronavirus outbreak has crippled life across the world, specifically in China. People have been asked to stay indoors, making sure the airborne virus doesn’t infect more than it already has.

But now security researchers have pointed out that hackers are using the bait of coronavirus and forcing people to open mail with attachments that has been infected with malware.

According to a new monthly report from Check Point, hackers are using the impact and attention of coronavirus to spread their malicious activity. This campaign, as mentioned in the report, has targeted users in Japan, using the malware called emotet and sending the mails pretending to be part of a Japanese disability welfare service provider.