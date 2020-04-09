COAI: Telcos Need Govt Support to Extend Benefits to Prepaid Users

Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) on Thursday said in case the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and the government still feel the need for extension of benefits to all prepaid feature phone subscribers, then this should be provided in the form of a subsidy to the telecom sector like many other essential services.

"This could be adequately compensated from the USO Fund where more than Rs 51,500 crore is being lying unutilised as on 31 March 2020," COAI said in a letter to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The industry association said that adequate measures have been taken by telecom operators to support low-income users, who genuinely need help to stay connected, despite the financial stress being faced by the sector.