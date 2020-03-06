China Uses Colour-Coded QR Codes to Track Coronavirus Spread

The data is sent to a central server, which helps track movements of citizens.

China says a person has had “close contact” if they have been near a person who is ill even though they may not have had symptoms at the time. Like if a person has travelled in a plane or train - if they are within three rows of a person who may have fallen ill later.

All airline crew members on flights that have had people who later caught coronavirus are said to have been in “close contact”.