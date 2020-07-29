CES 2021 Goes Digital Amid Pandemic, to Be Held From 6-9 January

According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the new format will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world.

"Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of Covid-19, it's just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA.

"By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences," he added.