CCI Orders Probe Into Google's 'Abuse of Dominance' in News Aggregation

"No doubt, Google, being the gateway, generates substantial traffic for news publishers, but at the same time, the bargaining power imbalance and denial of fair share in the advertising revenue, as alleged by the Informant, merit detailed investigation," the CCI said as per The News Minute.

The CCI has noted in its order that a probe will be conducted to determine whether Google imposes any discriminatory condition or pricing for various news publishers.

The regulator has directed that a report be submitted on the matter within 60 days.