Canada Passes Bill Requiring Streaming Platforms to Push Local Content

Canada’s lower house of parliament passed a bill on Tuesday that would make it mandatory for online streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus to promote local content.

Bill C-11 would bring OTTs and other online content platforms under the ambit of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the government’s regulatory body for radio and television content, once passed as a law in the upper house – the Senate.

This bill was introduced by the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, and was passed in the House of Commons by 208 votes to 117. The bill was supported by the opposing New Democrats, and the Bloc Quebecois.