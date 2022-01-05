BSNL Rs 2,399: Get 90 Days Additional Validity With This Long-Term Prepaid Plan
BSNL Rs 2,399 plan will be now valid for 455 days.
State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has increased the validity of its long-term plan of Rs 2,399. The company has announced that the subscribers will get 90 days of additional validity with Rs 2,399 plan.
Earlier, the same plan was valid till 365 days. However, with the new offer, it will now be valid for 455 days. This new offer is valid till 15 January 2022. This means that BSNL customers who want to avail the Rs 2,399 recharge plan with 90 days extra validity should recharge by 15 January.
Recently the state-owned telecom company also announced 60 days additional validity with the same plan. The last date to avail the same was 31 December 2021.
BSNL Rs 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan Details
As mentioned above, BSNL's Rs 2399 plan is valid for 455 days. It comes with 3GB daily internet data and unlimited local and STD voice calls. It also offers BSNL tunes and access to Eros Now content.
Here is list of several other BSNL long-term validity recharge plans.
300 Days Validity
The 300 day validity plan costs Rs 397 and comes with 2GB of internet per day. This plan also offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and free ringtone.
365 days or Yearly Plan
BSNL 365 day validity plan offers 500GB of standard data and 100GB of additional data. It costs Rs 1,999 and comes with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day to any network. BSNL also offers yearly subscription of Eros Now with this plan, reported Hindustan Times.
