BSNL Rs 2,399: Get 90 Days Additional Validity With This Long-Term Prepaid Plan

State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has increased the validity of its long-term plan of Rs 2,399. The company has announced that the subscribers will get 90 days of additional validity with Rs 2,399 plan.

Earlier, the same plan was valid till 365 days. However, with the new offer, it will now be valid for 455 days. This new offer is valid till 15 January 2022. This means that BSNL customers who want to avail the Rs 2,399 recharge plan with 90 days extra validity should recharge by 15 January.