BSNL Launches Rs 1498 Annual Prepaid Plan: Check Details
BSNL Annual Data STV 1498 is likely to be available from 23 August 2021.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is a state-owned telecom comapny, and one of largest telecom service providers in India. Ever since the merger between BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the telecom company has been rolling out different prepaid and postpaid plans for its users.
Recently BSNL made an announcement about the launch of its new annual prepaid plan STV (Special Tariff Voucher) of Rs 1,498, reported KeralaTelecom. The report further added that BSNL Annual Data STV 1498 is likely to be available from 23 August 2021.
BSNL Rs 1498 Annual STV: Plan Details
BSNL 1498 Annual STV plan will offer unlimited internet data. However, the internet speed will be reduced to 40kbps after the user has consumed 2GB of daily limit. The plan will also offer unlimited voice call and will be valid for 365 days, reported KeralaTelecom.
BSNL also rolls out other different prepaid plans from time to time.
Here's a list of some other popular BSNL prepaid data plans
Rs 199 (180 days validity) - Unlimited data speed reduced to 40 kbps after 2 GB/day for 28 days
Rs 399 (80 days validity) - Unlimited free Data with speed reduced to 80Kpbs after 1GB/day.
Rs 485 (180 days validity) - 1.5 GB/day for 90 days
Rs 666 (180 days validity) -1.5 GB/day for 134 days
