BSNL Reportedly Set to Launch 4G Mobile Service From 1 March

After a long wait, the public-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is all set to launch its 4G mobile services in the country by 1 March this year.

The telecom operator has been waiting to get the nod from the Department of Telecom (DoT) to launch its network on the latest available technology platform, giving it the ammunition to compete with other private-run telcos in the country.

The development has been mentioned in this Hindu Business Line report, where sources have been quoted saying, BSNL is seeking release of the 4G spectrum from DoT to commercially start its operation. While many had predicted BSNL would be sold off to the highest, the current government has been looking for ways to recapitalise the company.