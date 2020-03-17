Broadband Plans That Will Help With Your Work From Home Needs
As fears of coronavirus spreading in the country mount, companies are providing their employees with the option of working remotely or working from home.
This means that you will require a fast and reliable internet connection to ensure work goes about effectively while you’re on a video call with your boss or uploading an important document.
Here are the top broadband plans offered by leading internet service providers to ensure that your internet connection remains fast and lets you work seamlessly from home.
Airtel
Airtel’s monthly broadband plans range from Rs 799 and go as high as Rs 3,999. These plans offer speeds varying from 100Mbps up to 1Gbps as well as unlimited voice calling. The company is waiving off installation charges and also offering free routers on long-term plans for new connections.
The basic plan costs Rs 799 per month and offers 150 GB internet at up to 100Mbps speeds. You also get Airtel Thanks benefit which gives you a subscription to Airtel Xstream app.
The entertainment plan costs Rs. 999 and offers you 300 GB internet at up to 200Mbps speed. The premium plan, priced at Rs. 1,499 per month will give you 500 GB internet at up to 300Mbps speeds and the VIP plan, which is the most expensive one at Rs. 3,999 per month will give you unlimited internet at up to 1Gbps speed.
You also get Amazon Prime and Zee5 Premium subscriptions along with Airtel Xstream access for all of these plans.
Reliance JioFiber
The JioFiber broadband offers fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service which ensure minimal latency and faster speeds. Jio offers more variety in its plans with the cheapest one coming in at Rs. 699 per month and going up to Rs. 8,499 per month, with speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 1Gbps.
All plans also offer free voice calling anywhere in India, TV video calling and Norton security support for up to 5 devices.
Unlike Airtel, though, you will be required to pay non-refundable installation charges (Rs. 1,000) and also a security deposit (Rs. 1,500) to get a Jio Fiber connection.
ACT Work From Home Upgrade Offer
ACT Fibernet, which became India’s first ISP to offer up to 1Gbps speeds, has offered special work from home benefits for its users. The company declared on Twitter that its existing customers will be able to upgrade their plans at no extra cost and avail unlimited high-speed internet and the bumped-up speed of up to 300Mbps.
To avail this offer, users will have to download its app and accept the terms.
While the company hasn’t explicitly stated that the move is due to the advent of Coronavirus, it certainly is aimed at those working from home. ACT has also said that the benefits will be available pan-India.
BSNL
BSNL offers broadband as well as fiber internet connections. The broadband range starts from Rs. 349 per month and goes up to Rs. 2,349 per month with speeds ranging from 8Mbps to 24Mbps. All broadband plans except for the base plan also offer unlimited calling.
The base plan offers 2 GB data per day at 8Mbps speeds; Rs. 399 gets you similar benefits but with the unlimited calling feature. Next is Rs. 499 plan which gets you 3 GB data per day at 10Mbps speeds. The most expensive plan costs Rs. 2,349 per month and offers 35 GB data per day at 24Mbps speed.
BSNL’s fiber connections have an extra advantage of faster internet. Those plans start at a base price of Rs. 499 per month and go up to Rs. 2,499 per month. All fiber broadband plans get you unlimited calling. You can get 100 GB data on the base plan at up to 20Mbps speeds. BSNL is only offering this plan until the end of this month, i.e. 31st March. Another plan that is being offered is priced at Rs. 777, which is also for a limited time. This will offer you 500 GB data at up to 50Mbps speeds.
All of BSNL’s plans are available for annual recharges or even two or three-year payment options.
Spectra
Spectra is another ISP that offers gigabit internet connections in the country. It offers fast internet connections that can handle video conferencing with ease and upload important documents in seconds.
In Noida, for example, Spectra offers three plans for high-speed internet. You can pay upfront for 12 months and get the security deposit waived off as well. The basic, “Spectra Fast” plan costs Rs. 999 per month, or Rs. 15,326 for a year (inclusive of GST and installation charges). This will offer you 1,000 GB data at 250Mbps speeds as well as a data carry forward option each month.
The “Spectra Faster” plan costs Rs. 1,599 per month and offers unlimited data at 500Mbps. The “Spectra Fastest” plan is priced at Rs. 2,499 per month and offers similar benefits but with a 1Gbps internet speed.