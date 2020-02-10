Sony, Amazon Back Out from MWC 2020 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona is one of the biggest annual tech event that plays host to numerous smartphones and technology brands. However, this year’s event is grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons, as major tech brands are backing out from participating.

Tech giants like Amazon, Nvidia, LG, ZTE, Ericsson and even Sony have withdrawn their names from this year’s MWC citing concerns over the public health risks around the coronavirus.

Despite the setback, GSMA has decided to go ahead with the event, which caters to around 2,800 exhibitors as participants. The event is scheduled to take place from 24-27 February this month.