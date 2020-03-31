This Platform Will Let You Book COVID-19 Tests Online in India
With limited test centres for COVID-19 available in the country, it’s crucial that people have other mediums where the support is provided.
Thankfully, online medical platform Practo claims it can handle test booking requirements, and for this, it has partnered with Thyrocare to conduct the COVID-19 detection tests for people in select parts of the country right now.
The company has all the required approvals from the government of India and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to support these tests. Practo has mentioned the details of its online test support in the blog over here.
You can book for test appointment either via its website or sign up on its mobile app.
"Starting today, the test is available for Mumbai residents, and will soon be expanded to the rest of the country. A valid doctor's prescription, duly filled Test Requisition Form signed by the physician, and a photo ID card has to be presented at the time of testing," it said on its blog.
“To ensure that anyone who experiences the symptoms of the infection can get tested, the government is constantly working on expanding the list of labs and centers We've partnered with Thyrocare to ensure that access to these tests is not an issue,” the company added.
Practo is very clear about the process of how the tests will take place, and it will be making of the required hygiene practices to conduct them in a safe manner.
“Certified phlebotomists from I2H will collect the samples from the patients'' homes directly, it said. They will be taking all necessary precautions mentioned in the ICMR guidelines while taking the swabs,” the company pointed out.
It also emphasised, “the report will be made available to the patients on the Practo website within 24-48 hours of the sample collection.” However, the company also mentions the lab may also share your report with the authorised government bodies, as per the government guidelines.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
