This Platform Will Let You Book COVID-19 Tests Online in India

With limited test centres for COVID-19 available in the country, it’s crucial that people have other mediums where the support is provided.

Thankfully, online medical platform Practo claims it can handle test booking requirements, and for this, it has partnered with Thyrocare to conduct the COVID-19 detection tests for people in select parts of the country right now.

The company has all the required approvals from the government of India and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to support these tests. Practo has mentioned the details of its online test support in the blog over here.

You can book for test appointment either via its website or sign up on its mobile app.