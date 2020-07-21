Your Android Phone Could Be Infected With the BlackRock Malware

Cybersecurity threats are prevalent in an ecosystem that houses a lot of sensitive data like banking passwords, personal photographs, and more. Hackers are constantly deploying malware to hack into a user’s account to extract sensitive information.

Another such malware has come under the radar of cybersecurity research firm ThreatFabric, which has discovered the BlackRock malware in Android.

BlackRock, like most malware, has the ability to steal passwords and critical information from about 377 apps like Facebook, Netflix, Tinder, Gmail, and more. As per the report, the threat posed by BlackRock is very high.