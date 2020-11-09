FAQ: As A BigBasket User What Should You Do After the Data Breach?

Online supermarket service BigBasket has landed itself in a controversy after personal data of its customer had been compromised and was being sold on the Dark web.

As per findings by US-based cyber intelligence firm Cyble, BigBasket seemed to have comprised sensitive data of over 2 crore users. The company in a statement confirmed that information like e-mail, contact number and order details have been compromised although no financial information has been leaked.

As a BigBasket user, how does the breach affect you, what kind of data has been compromised and what should you do now? Let’s try to answer some of these key questions.