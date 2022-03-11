Biden Signs Executive Order Directing US Govt to Explore Crypto, Digital Dollar

"Digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, have seen explosive growth in recent years, surpassing a $3 trillion market cap last November," the White House said in a fact sheet.

"Surveys suggest that around 16 percent of adult Americans – approximately 40 million people – have invested in, traded, or used cryptocurrencies. Over 100 countries are exploring or piloting central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), a digital form of a country’s sovereign currency," it added.

The US says it wants to maintain technological leadership in the rapidly growing space of cryptocurrencies, support innovation, and mitigate the risks for consumers, businesses, the broader financial system, and the climate.