Pay via BHIM UPI Payments App, Here’s How To Do It

Bharat Interface for Money, also known as BHIM, is a digital payment method that works on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system.
This digital payment method allows users to make various kinds of transactions without any hassle.
Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) assists users to request and send money with a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) on a real-time basis. It also allows users to scan QR codes to make transactions.
Users can send or receive money anytime they want with the help of BHIM. This digital payment method is accessible even during bank holidays so the users can easily make transactions.
The method of sending or receiving money via BHIM is extremely simple so everybody can use it. Users receive the amount instantly without facing any problem.
Bharat Interface for Money was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
It is also important to remember that BHIM acts as an aggregator for all the UPI-based services provided by banks.
Since the process of making payments via BHIM is so easy, most users prefer to make use of this digital payment method.
BHIM UPI Payments App: How to Use
Here is a step-by-step guide for all the new users to help them make digital transactions via BHIM UPI payments app:
Step 1: Download the BHIM application from Google Play Store on your mobile.
Step 2: Choose your preferred language for your convenience and verify your phone number that is linked with the bank account.
Step 3: Wait patiently for the verification process to complete, also check whether the phone number you have provided is linked with your bank account.
Step 4: Once the verification process is complete, set up a four-digit password and remember it.
Step 5: Select your bank from the options provided.
Step 6: The app will automatically pick up your details using your mobile number.
Step 7: Select the primary bank account that you want to use for all your transactions.
Step 8: Now you can complete all the transactions via BHIM UPI payment without any problem.
Step 9: To make any payment, you have to enter the phone number or UPI ID or bank details.
Step 10: You can also scan a QR code to make any payment.
