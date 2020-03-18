How Iran, Japan & Wuhan Look Before & After Coronavirus Outbreak
Deserted streets have become common sight since the coronavirus outbreak.
Deserted streets have become common sight since the coronavirus outbreak.(Photo Courtesy: Maxar)

How Iran, Japan & Wuhan Look Before & After Coronavirus Outbreak

S Aadeetya
Tech News

We all know that coronavirus has affected normal life in many countries, forcing people to consider working from home or isolating themselves.

Countries like Italy, Iran and China among others have made the headlines because the number of positive cases and deaths reported are far larger than in the rest of the world right now.

To check the ‘before and after’ situation of various cities in these regions, Maxar Technologies, was able to get hold of interesting visual data that shows us how the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in people staying indoors. The visuals include famous tourist places in Tokyo, Milan, Iran and the Wuhan region in China. Take a closer look at the photos.

Slide left or right to see the before and after images

Also Read : How to Keep Your Phones Infection-Free Amid Coronavirus Outbreak?

Loading...

Mecca

Disneyland - Tokyo

Tiananmen Square

Wuhan Station

Wuhan Highway

Milan

Wuhan - Toll Booth

Tehran Airport

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Tech News section for more stories.

    Loading...