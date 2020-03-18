How Iran, Japan & Wuhan Look Before & After Coronavirus Outbreak

We all know that coronavirus has affected normal life in many countries, forcing people to consider working from home or isolating themselves.

Countries like Italy, Iran and China among others have made the headlines because the number of positive cases and deaths reported are far larger than in the rest of the world right now.

To check the ‘before and after’ situation of various cities in these regions, Maxar Technologies, was able to get hold of interesting visual data that shows us how the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in people staying indoors. The visuals include famous tourist places in Tokyo, Milan, Iran and the Wuhan region in China. Take a closer look at the photos.

Slide left or right to see the before and after images