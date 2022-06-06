Apple WWDC 2022: When, Where and How to Watch the Event Live Stream

American tech giant Apple is all set for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022. It is an annual event where the company introduces it latest and upcoming platforms and technologies like innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

"Get a first look at Apple’s latest platforms and technologies in sessions, explore the newest tools and tips, and connect with Apple experts in labs and digital lounges," reads the official event page of Apple WWDC.

This year, Apple's WWDC event is scheduled to begin from Monday, 06 June 2022. It will go on till Friday, 10 June.