Apple Says WWDC 2020 Will Take Place Online Amid Coronavirus Scare

Apple on Friday has confirmed that its much anticipated WWDC developer conference will be an online-only affair this year.

This means Tim Cook and Co. won’t hosting a large gathering in the US at its keynote in few months time, instead using the online platform to reach out to its developer community across the globe.

Apple through its statement on this newsroom website has said, “Apple WWDC 2020 will take on an entirely new online format packed with content for consumers, press and developers alike.”

The WWDC 2020 programme will provide Apple's entire global developer community -- which now includes more than 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries and regions -- and the next generation of app developers with the insights and tools needed to turn their ideas into a reality.