Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 (WWDC) had some major announcements for Apple users around the globe. The Cupertino tech giant has introduced updates to iOS for the iPhone and the iPadOS also gets a new look.The new iOS 14 has been announced and updates have also come for the watchOS and iPadOS.Siri has got a new look and you will also now be able to add widgets to your home screen. Here’s a quick look at some of the key highlights from the event:iOS 14iOS 14 has been announced with some of its core features revolving around an updated home screen and a new look.The first addition to iOS 14 is the App Library. It uses AI to detect which apps you are using the most and organises them in a single folder for you to access quickly.iOS 14 also has customisable widgets which can be put on the home screen.Apple has launched something called Smart Stack that lets you have a gallery of widgets. This way, you can see how your widget looks on the home screen. You can drag widgets to the home screen as well. These widgets come in different sizes.Also, Apple has finally brought the picture-in-picture (PIP) to the iPhone. The PIP can be moved around the screen and you can also zoom into the picture.That's a quick look at the core features of iOS. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.