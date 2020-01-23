Google Says Apple Safari Browser Has Security Flaws, Alerts Users

Google security researchers discovered several security flaws in a privacy software in Apple web browser Safari that could have helped third-party vendors track users' browsing habits.

According to a report in the Financial Times which cited a soon-to-be published paper from Google's 'Project Zero' team, the vulnerabilities were found in an anti-tracking feature known as 'Intelligent Tracking Prevention'.

Once disclosed by Google researchers to Apple in August last year, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker immediately patched the flaws.

Apple launched the 'Intelligent Tracking Prevention' tool in 2017 to, in fact, protect Safari users from being tracked around the web by advertisers and other third-party cookies.