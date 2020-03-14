Apple Reopens Stores in China, Shuts All in Spain

Apple has shut down retail operations in Italy too that is bearing the maximum brunt after China, reporting 17,660 cases with 1,266 deaths.

Italy was followed by Spain (4,231 cases, 120 deaths), France (3,661 cases, 79 deaths) and Germany (3,062 cases, eight deaths).

Globally there were 141,467 cases and 5,399 deaths. This figure also includes China.

"As we support the work to contain and manage the spread of COVID-19, our priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities we serve. With that in mind, our stores in Italy will be closed until further notice," Apple said in a statement.