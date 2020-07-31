Apple Registers Growth in Q3 2020, Confirms iPhone Will Be Delayed

Apple reported strong Q3 growth for FY20-21 despite the COVID-19 setback, which has crippled most of the industry globally.

The Cupertino giant registered a $59 billion in revenue and double-digit growth in its products and services across various categories. This translates to the overall growth of 11 percent for the company.

The company also said that the new iPhone will be launched “a few weeks later” than its usual September launch this year.

Shares of Apple were up about 6 percent after the announcement catapulting it to a record-high stock price of $400 for the first time.