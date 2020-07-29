Future AirPods May Use Bone Conduction Technology: Report

Bone conduction technology is already being used by some audio gear companies. To put it simply, bone conduction technology uses vibrations to transmit sound from a source directly into your ear.

When you hear the sound of you chewing something or the chattering of your teeth, that sound is heard through bone conduction only.

For headphones, the device vibrates against the bones in your cheek or the upper jaw and send the vibrations to the inner part of the ear bypassing the eardrums.