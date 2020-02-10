Movie Director Slams Apple Over MacBook’s Keyboard At the Oscars
Award-winning movie director slammed Apple for flawed keyboards on the MacBook.
Taika Waititi after accepting his first Oscar for the best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, lashed out at Apple's flawed keyboards when asked what he thought writers should be demanding in the next round of discussions with producers, while taking questions from the press backstage.
"Apple needs to fix those keyboards, They are impossible to write on they have gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs. Because PC keyboards, the bounce-back for your fingers is way better. Hands up who still uses a PC? You know what I am talking about. It is a way better keyboard. Those Apple keyboards are horrendous,” Waititi said on the sidelines of the Oscars 2020 event on Monday.
But Waititi did not stop there.
He went on to say that the Writers Guild of America should replace all the existing keyboards. "We have just got to fix those keyboards. The WGA needs to step in and actually do something," he added.
Apple's butterfly keyboards have been in the news for varies issues like double presses and missed presses. The company introduced its butterfly keyboards with MacBook and MacBook Pro from 2015 onwards.
However, most critiques consider the butterfly keyboards to be one of "the company's worst design decisions due to their penchant for failure due to small particulates like crumbs or heat issues".
This statement from Waititi was enough for social media to have a field day at the expense of the Cupertino-based giant.
While some people were quick to point out that the new 16-inch MacBook has a better keyboard setup and Waititi was advised to make the switch.
This will be a good time for Apple to send him one of the newer MacBooks right away.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )