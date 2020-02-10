Movie Director Slams Apple Over MacBook’s Keyboard At the Oscars

Award-winning movie director slammed Apple for flawed keyboards on the MacBook.

Taika Waititi after accepting his first Oscar for the best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, lashed out at Apple's flawed keyboards when asked what he thought writers should be demanding in the next round of discussions with producers, while taking questions from the press backstage.

"Apple needs to fix those keyboards, They are impossible to write on they have gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs. Because PC keyboards, the bounce-back for your fingers is way better. Hands up who still uses a PC? You know what I am talking about. It is a way better keyboard. Those Apple keyboards are horrendous,” Waititi said on the sidelines of the Oscars 2020 event on Monday.

But Waititi did not stop there.