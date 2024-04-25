Apple 'Let Loose' Event 2024: Date, Time, Expected Launches & Announcements

Apple is ready to host its hardware event “Let Loose” next month. It is one of the first major launch events in 2024. The company has not yet announced the exact details about what Apple is unveiling and it is yet to be officially announced, but we expect the Cupertino firm to launch the new upgraded iPad Pro and iPad Air models along with a new Apple Pencil.

Apple dropped an invite for its virtual launch event on Tuesday, 23 April. The event is scheduled to take place at 7:30 pm IST on 7 May 2024.

The event poster was released with the tagline: “Let Loose”. It has a drawing of a hand holding an Apple Pencil suggesting that iPad will be the key focus of the event. Let's know more about the date, time, live streaming details and expected launch of the event.