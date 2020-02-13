Apple Could Soon Allow its Users to Login Without Using Passwords

Apple has signed up as a board member of the Fido Alliance, an organisation committed to eliminating the need for passwords.

Besides Apple, most technology giants including Amazon, Facebook, Google are board members of the alliance which wants password-only logins to be replaced with secure and fast login experiences across websites and apps using the emerging standard WebAuthn, ZDNet reported on Wednesday.

In 2019, WebAuthn became an official W3C web standard. Browser support for the newest set of FIDO specifications was also introduced for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari and Opera.