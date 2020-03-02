Apple iPhone Prices Increase In India After Import Duty Hike

Get ready to hear more kidney jokes around Apple iPhones. Apple has increased prices on some of its iPhone models in India because of an increase in customs duty on imported mobile phones and chargers. In addition, an increase in the social welfare surcharge in the Union Budget 2020 has also forced Apple to raise prices.

The price hike will affect models like the iPhone 11 pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 8. The increased prices are effective from 2 March 2020.

However, prices on the iPhone XR and iPhone 7 are unchanged because these models are being assembled in India by Apple supplier Foxconn and Wistron. There is no price change on these hot-selling models.