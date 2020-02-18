Apple Could Reportedly Launch Mid-Range iPhone 9 on 31 March

In few weeks from now, Apple could unveil its next generation of the iPhone SE at a media event. A German news site iphone-ticker.de has claimed that Apple is planning to hold a media event on March 31 where the the company would unveil its low cost iPhone called either the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9.

The phone will reportedly go on sale on 3 April and would retail for $399 (Rs 28,000 approx), placing it firmly in the mid-range price category.

A recent report from the Japanese blog Mac Otakara has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to launch a 5.4-inch iPhone similar in size to the iPhone 8 and likely to be called the iPhone 9.