Apple Could Reportedly Launch Mid-Range iPhone 9 on 31 March
In few weeks from now, Apple could unveil its next generation of the iPhone SE at a media event. A German news site iphone-ticker.de has claimed that Apple is planning to hold a media event on March 31 where the the company would unveil its low cost iPhone called either the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9.
The phone will reportedly go on sale on 3 April and would retail for $399 (Rs 28,000 approx), placing it firmly in the mid-range price category.
A recent report from the Japanese blog Mac Otakara has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to launch a 5.4-inch iPhone similar in size to the iPhone 8 and likely to be called the iPhone 9.
Renowned tipster Steve H.McFly, also known as OnLeaks on Twitter, has even shared renders of the rumoured iPhone SE 2 which is likely to be called iPhone 9 and it seems Apple is taking a rather conservative approach with the design of the product.
As you can see, not only does the supposed iPhone 9 carry a single camera at the back, it even comes with bezels, like the iPhone 8 series, and sports a physical home button too.
But it’s interesting that Apple is likely to use latest set of hardware to power the upcoming iPhone 9. The phone is expected to come with the A13 bionic chipset, which was first seen with the iPhone 11 series in 2019.
Generally mobile phones on a average these days carry a screen size of over 5.5-inch, so for Apple to bring back its design language with the iPhone 9 seems like a strange move.
Now we wait for Apple to officially confirm the date, which is likely to be done in the coming weeks.
