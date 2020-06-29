If everything goes according to plan, we may get to see the iPhone 12 (not the official name) in September – that time of the year when a new iPhone is launched.As per numerous reports that have surfaced online and also according to a revelation made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone will not have a charging adapter and earphones in the box when it is shipped.In a research note obtained by MacRumors which was sent to the company’s investors, Apple is looking to exclude the earphones from the box as they are looking to push the sales of the AirPods.It is also possible that Apple might release a cheaper version of the AirPods that currently cost Rs 15,000.Apple WWDC 2020: New iOS 14, iPadOS 14 & Other Key AnnouncementsThe obtained notes also go on to add that the box might not include the charging adapter as well which means this time around all that you will get in the box will be an iPhone and a Type-C to lightning cable.As per the MacRumors report, analysts at the British bank Barclays have come up with this conclusion after discussions with multiple Apple retailers.Despite being behind on the production schedule by almost four to six weeks, it is believed that Apple will go ahead with the launch of its smartphone flagship in September itself.If the above reports are true and Apple does decide to not sell the accessories in the box, customers will have to shell out extra to get the headphones and adapters.Currently, a 5W Apple charging adapter costs Rs 1,700 in India while the 18W adapter is priced at Rs 3,950 approx which only ships with the iPhone 11 Pro. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.