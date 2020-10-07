Apple iPhone 12 to Be Launched on 13 October, Confirms Company

The iPhone 12 Pro may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as seen on iPad Pro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, according to foreign analysts.

The entry-level iPhone 12 may come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral.

Foreign tech reviewers earlier predicted that the iPhone 12 could be unveiled on 13 October and go on sale on 23 October in select markets.