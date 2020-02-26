Coronavirus May Postpone Apple iPhone 12 Launch This Year: Report

Apple’s iPhones are manufactured by Foxconn in China and the company is likely to be concerned about this year’s product launch timeline, if the ongoing coronavirus outbreak doesn’t abate in the coming months.

According to a Reuters report on Wednesday, the Cupertino-based giant is facing a race against time to find solutions, or else, the launch of the iPhone 12 this year will have to be pushed beyond September.

Sources quoted in the report suggest if Apple’s engineers haven’t been able to finalise the components for the upcoming devices with its vendor in China by now, the whole product planning process could be delayed.

It is also mentioned that Apple usually begins production of new models in the summer, when its engineers travel to China in order to take a closer look at the product development.