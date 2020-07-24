Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Sues YouTube Over BitCoin Scam

Wozniak was one of 18 plaintiffs that filed the lawsuit this week.

Wozniak said that the allegations "paint a picture of an algorithm-driven tech giant that does not respond to victims and that YouTube has allowed scammers to use me, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others to defraud innocent people out of their cryptocurrency".

The lawsuit, however, praised Twitter for acting "swiftly and decisively" to shut down malicious accounts and "protect its users from the scam" after the micro-blogging platform faced a mage cryptocurrency hack, in which a host of verified Twitter accounts owned by well-known public figures posted a Bitcoin giveaway message.