Apple Announces Special Event on 10 Nov, Could Launch New Macs

Apple said the first Silicon Mac would be released later this year, and this is what is expected to be unveiled on 10 November. In September, Apple launched Watch Series 6 along with a new iPad Air.

Last month, the company finally unveiled the iPhone 12 series with four 5G devices and the HomePod mini.

The 10 November event will be live-streamed across Apple's website, in the Apple TV app, and likely on YouTube.