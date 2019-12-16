New Android Malware Attacks Your Phone Disguised as a Regular App

According to security firm Promon, this malware doesn’t need root access to infect your device. It also can affect devices that are running on the latest Android 10 version.

The trouble is when you install apps the carrier malware manages to add more apps in the background, which ends up being the main reason for the malware to spread on your phone. Many suspected previously that the apps were being installed from the Google Play Store itself.

However, Ars Technica in a report confirmed that most of the affected apps were downloaded from third-party app stores, which anyway doesn’t guarantee protection to users or their devices.

Recent incidents of malware attacks through vulnerabilities in apps like CamScanner suggest that Google really needs to pull up its socks and make its app ecosystem malware-free, and even detect such apps early before they can cause large-scale damage.

Google, which claims to detect such malware issues in apps on the Play Store and remove them, didn’t find any issues on CamScanner, even when experts had discovered a malware, rooted through the app, which was capable of stealing confidential data from your device.