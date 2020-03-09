Banking Trojan Can Steal One-Time Pins On Google Authenticator App

A Dutch mobile security firm ThreatFabric spotted a vulnerability in the app whereby the Cerebrus Android banking trojan had the capability to steal banking codes. The trojan was first launched in June 2019.

The trojan allows an attacker to take screenshots of the phone’s content and access it.

What’s surprising is that Google could have fixed the 2FA code-stealing issue back in 2014 as it was first reported then but it was never addressed.

According to experts, the malware was a hybrid between a banking trojan and a remote hacking trojan. Once an Android user got infected the hacker would be able to gain access to the user’s credentials especially for mobile banking apps and social media accounts.