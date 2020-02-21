Android 11 Developer Preview: How to Install, New Features & More

Android 11 will be making its way to users in the coming months, with the official announcement set to be made at Google I/O 2020 later this year.

But developers are getting an early taste of the upcoming version, as they can install the Android 11 images on their test devices (Pixel series for now) and help Google fix the issues and bugs in the software before making it publicly available.

That’s not all, Android 11 features have been listed down to get a better sense of what the upcoming version will be offering to developers as well as users. So, here’s everything you need to know about Android 11 and how to get the developer preview right away.