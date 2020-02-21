Android 11 Developer Preview: How to Install, New Features & More
Android 11 will be making its way to users in the coming months, with the official announcement set to be made at Google I/O 2020 later this year.
But developers are getting an early taste of the upcoming version, as they can install the Android 11 images on their test devices (Pixel series for now) and help Google fix the issues and bugs in the software before making it publicly available.
That’s not all, Android 11 features have been listed down to get a better sense of what the upcoming version will be offering to developers as well as users. So, here’s everything you need to know about Android 11 and how to get the developer preview right away.
How to Install Android 11 Developer Preview
Head over to the Android Developer web page over here. Set up a slew of tools that will help in downloading and install the images of the Android 11 version.
It must be noted that developer preview releases are early version builds of Android that are strictly meant for developer use. Which is why you can’t install them on regular phones and use for daily needs. In order to flash the Android version, you’ll have to reset the device (clean up all the data) before installing the preview release images.
Google has confirmed that a beta version of Android 11 (through its program) will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Only then you’ll be getting software updates over the air (OTA).
Preparing for the 5G Future
Even though 5G network roll out will happen at a gradual pace, Google is keeping Android 11 future-ready, in order to make sure the next-generation devices make the best use of high internet speeds at low latency.
In Android 11 we’re enhancing and updating the existing connectivity APIs so you can take advantage of 5G’s improved speeds.
This will come in handy when users try to access 4K video content and more importantly streaming online games on mobile using platforms like Stadia and more in the coming years.
Support More Screen Formats
With phone makers trying out new display forms, Android is making itself acclimatise to the needs of the manufacturers. We’ve seen phones with pop-up cameras, water-drop notch and pin hole cameras among others.
So it’s good to see Android 11 getting API tweaks to support those changes and make the apps compatible with the design architecture.
Making Devices Secure
In the next Android upgrade, version 11, people will be able to secure their location status from apps that don’t need to use it. Also it will allow storage as per need, which is scoped storage.
In Android 11 we’re continuing our focus on user privacy with new permission options, updates to scoped storage, and more.
This process will also be applicable for previous Android versions, which will be part of the Google Play policy update rolling out from April this year.
And a lot More
In addition to these, Android 11 will also look to improve call connectivity issues, which tends to become a big issue for users, especially in a country like India. Android 11 will also enable apps to be updated faster, and keeping their size to a minimum, which will make sure people don’t run out of storage space on their phones.
The Android 11 Developer Preview will be getting a new set of features every week, and we’ll be keeping a close eye for the release of the beta version.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )