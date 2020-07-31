Amazon Reports $88.9 Bn Revenue in Q2 as Online Shopping Soars

The cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported revenues of $10.81 billion for the quarter, up 29 percent year over year,

"Customers are using AWS to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on families, communities, and businesses," said the company.

For its third quarter, Amazon said it expects net sales to be between $87 billion and $93 billion, or to grow between 24 percent and 33 percent compared with third-quarter 2019.

"Operating income is expected to be between $2.0 billion and $5.0 billion, compared with $3.2 billion in third-quarter 2019. This guidance assumes more than $2.0 billion of costs related to COVID-19," said the company.