Amazon Prime Subscription Price to Increase from 14 December

American tech giant Amazon is all set to increase the price of Amazon Prime subscription in India soon.

According to the FAQ page of Amazon prime, the price for Amazon prime subscription in India has already increased. However, interested customers can still avail the subscription by paying the old price, as a part of Amazon's limited offer.

"You can join Prime and lock in the old price as part of a limited period offer that Amazon is running. We recommend that you renew or buy Prime as soon as possible before the offer ends," reads the official website of Amazon.