Amazon Prime Subscription Price to Increase from 14 December
From 14 December, 1 year Amazon Prime subscription will cost Rs 1,499.
American tech giant Amazon is all set to increase the price of Amazon Prime subscription in India soon.
According to the FAQ page of Amazon prime, the price for Amazon prime subscription in India has already increased. However, interested customers can still avail the subscription by paying the old price, as a part of Amazon's limited offer.
"You can join Prime and lock in the old price as part of a limited period offer that Amazon is running. We recommend that you renew or buy Prime as soon as possible before the offer ends," reads the official website of Amazon.
Amazon Prime subscription price is scheduled to increase from 14 December 2021.
Till now, the 1-year Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs 999. However, as per the new update, the 1-year subscription will be available for Rs 1,499 in India from 14 December. The price hike will will also be implemented to the monthly and quarterly plans of Amazon Prime. Rs 129 monthly subscription will be be available for Rs 179, while Rs 329 quarterly plan will cost Rs 459.
"Existing Prime members can continue to enjoy their benefits for the duration of their current Prime membership. They do not have to pay extra," the company added.
For more details, you can check the official website of Amazon Prime.
