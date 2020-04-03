Amazon Prime Video Adds Support for Creating Six User Profiles
Amazon Prime has finally joined the bandwagon and introduced user profiles for Prime Video. It was a feature that many users were yearning for, as Prime Video's biggest competitor Netflix had profile support for years.
Prime members can now create up to six different profiles on one Prime Video account.
Having Profile Support means that you can now have individual profiles for yourself and your family members.
Having separate user profiles also means that you can now get personalised recommendations based on your watch history and keep a track of your viewing progress.
How to Create and Manage Profiles
Prime Video lets you create up to six different user profiles on a single Prime account. One is the primary, default profile which can't be deleted and the rest are additional profiles that can be added or deleted as per requirements.
On the Website
1. Go to the "Profile Picker" from the Prime Video home page and click "Add new" to create a new profile.
2. Click "Manage your profiles" from "Profile picker" to edit or remove your profiles.
On the App for Android, iOS
1. Click "My Stuff" at the bottom of your Prime Video app screen and click the "+" icon to create a new profile.
2. Select the profile icon you want to manage (edit/remove).
3. Click "Remove profiles" to remove a profile. Or Make changes to the profile and select "Save Changes" to save the edits made.
Amazon says that profile support for Prime Video is currently only available in “selected countries”. It is also currently not supported on Fire TV home screen experience, Alexa devices with a screen, Living room devices (except Chromecast, Apple Gen 2/3 models), and Fire Tablet Gen 9 tablets and below.
