Amazon Prime Video Adds Support for Creating Six User Profiles

Amazon Prime has finally joined the bandwagon and introduced user profiles for Prime Video. It was a feature that many users were yearning for, as Prime Video's biggest competitor Netflix had profile support for years.

Prime members can now create up to six different profiles on one Prime Video account.

Having Profile Support means that you can now have individual profiles for yourself and your family members.

Having separate user profiles also means that you can now get personalised recommendations based on your watch history and keep a track of your viewing progress.