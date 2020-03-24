Amazon India to Sell ‘Essential Items’ Only, Delists Other Goods

Amazon on Tuesday has confirmed that its India shopping site will only sell items that come under the ‘essentials’ category. This mostly includes items like household staples, packaged food, health care, hygiene and personal safety among others. Every other product segment is now listed unavailable for consumers on the platform.

“To serve our customers’ most urgent needs while also ensuring safety of our employees, we are temporarily prioritizing our available fulfillment and logistics capacity to serve products that are currently critical for our customers,” Amazon India pointed out through this statement.

The company mentioned the temporary changes have come into effect from Tuesday 24 March, and it will update users about resuming its normal operations later.