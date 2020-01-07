Amazon Brings Echo Auto with Alexa Support to India for Rs 4,999

Amazon has launched yet another Echo product in the Indian market, this time it’s targeting car owners in the country. The Echo Auto has been around for quite sometime and now it will be available in the market for Rs 4,999, starts shipping from 15 January.

The Echo Auto supports Amazon’s Alexa voice ecosystem, and you can power up the device by using the 12V charging socket or connect to the USB port.

But it’s worth pointing out Echo Auto will only work if you’ve paired the device with your smartphone, and you have installed the Alexa app on the phone. Through your phone, the Echo Auto uses the mobile data which gives you access to music, lets you receive calls, and send messages too.