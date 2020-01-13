India’s Antitrust Regulator Orders Probe Against Amazon & Flipkart

The antitrust body has picked up elements like deep discounting, exclusive brand tie-ups, preferential listing and market duopoly as the reasons for considering a thorough investigation of business practices of both the online sellers.

Using the online platform, CCI also alleges the players can “gather data on consumer preferences and allegedly use them to their advantage.”

By using terms like "Assured seller" and "Fulfilled" for sellers, Flipkart and Amazon respectively list their products on the first page, which is where usually people buy most of their products from. This means the non-preferred partners get left out.

Also, the order says the exclusive tie-ups with brands, especially smartphone brands on which these players tend to offer discounts, are preferential listings.