Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins Today: Check Offers Here
Amazon Fab Phones Fest will end on 28 February.
E-commerce giant Amazon has commenced its new Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale in India from Friday, 25 February 2022. It will go on till Monday, 28 February 2022. During the sale, many new and old smartphones will be available on discounted prices with multiple offers.
According to the official website of Amazon India, up to 40 percent discount will be available on top-selling mobile phones and accessories. Moreover, it also highlights 10 percent instant discount on usage of HDFC debit and credit cards, and EMI.
More such offers are available during the sale. For more information about offers and their terms and conditions, interested customers are advised to visit the official website of Amazon.
Here are the details of some top smartphones with their prices, available on Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale.
OnePlus Smartphones
OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Starting at Rs 29,999
OnePlus 9RT: Starting at Rs 42,999
OnePlus 9 5G: Rs 44,999
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G: Rs 59,999
OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Starting at Rs 24,999
Xiaomi/Redmi Smartphones
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Rs 26,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro: Starting at Rs 39,999
Redmi 11T 5G: Rs 16,999
Redmi Note 10T 5G: Starting at Rs 16,999
Redmi Note 10 Pro: Rs 16,499
Redmi Note 10S: Rs 14,499
Redmi 10 Prime: Rs 12,999
Redmi 9 Activ: Rs 9,499
Redmi 9A: Rs 7,499
Redmi 9A Sport: Rs 6,999
Samsung Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Starting at Rs 54,999
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Starting at Rs 36,990
Samsung Galaxy M32: Starting at Rs 16,999
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Starting at Rs 22,999
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition: Rs 12,999
Samsung Galaxy A12: Rs 12,999
Apple iPhone
iPhone 13: Rs 74,900
iPhone 12: Starting at Rs 53,999
For more details about Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022, visit the official website of Amazon.
