Amazon Partners With Future Retail, Will Deliver Grocery in 2 Hrs

Amazon is all set to battle Reliance JioMart and Flipkart with its own online partnership with retail company Future Retail, which has brands like Big Bazaar under its helm. The US-based e-commerce player will use this tie up to strengthen its base in the grocery delivery segment in the country, something that JioMart from Reliance is also promising.

Amazon India will become the authorized online sales channel for Future Retail stores and FRL will ensure the participation of relevant stores on the Amazon India marketplace, and its programmes, the companies said in a statement.

The agreements focus on key categories like grocery and general merchandise and fashion and footwear. Future Retail currently attracts over 35 crore footfalls across its retail network like Big Bazaar and Foodhall, the statement pointed out.