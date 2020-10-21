Amazon Allows Employees To Work From Home Through June 2021

Amazon will let corporate employees work from home through June 2021 as the company looks to clamp down on the spread of COVID-19 which has lately shot up in the US.

“We continue to prioritise the health of our employees and follow local government guidance," an Amazon spokesperson said in an email. “Employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until 30 June 2021."

In an earlier statement, the Seattle-based company had told employees that they could work from home until early 2021.