Telcos Not Giving Talktime, Validity to All Prepaid Users: Report

A few days back, the telecom regulatory body in the country had asked Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio to offer free talk time and extend the validity period for mobile users who were unable to recharge data on their phones.

But according to a new report from ET Telecom, the telcos are being selective in the numbers that are getting the benefits. The report claims many 2G mobile users have complained about not getting any extension to their validity, depriving them of being connected to their network in such a situation.

This has been mentioned in scathing individual letters from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to all three telcos in the country, asking them to offer these benefits to all of their prepaid users, instead of a select few, as recharge facilities remain unavailable during the lockdown.